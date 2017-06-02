'The Carmichael Show' Season 3 Spoilers: A Visit to Grandma Turns Awry Over Unexpected Dilemma

Joe (David Alan Grier) is taking his boys to visit their grandmother on the next episode of NBC's comedy series "The Carmichael Show."

Facebook/thecarmichaelshowPromotional banner for the third season of NBC’s family comedy series “The Carmichael Show.”

According to the official synopsis for the episode simply titled "Grandma Francis," the Carmichael patriarch will be going on a trip with his sons, Jerrod (Jerrod Carmichael) and Bobby (Lil Rel Howery), to see his mother (Marla Gibbs). However, the trip quickly takes a serious turn when Grandma presents the boys with a rather impossible dilemma.

What could this dilemma be, and how will Joe and his boys deal with it? What debate will it incite this time, and which side will each of them take?

"The Carmichael Show" is a comedy series that features a fictional version of comedian Jerrod's family, which includes a father, a mother, and a brother along with additional equally well-defined characters that either agrees with or challenges their opinions. The series has reportedly been critically acclaimed for its fearless approach to timely and serious topics that have included gun violence, Donald Trump, and Bill Cosby.

In its back-to-back premiere episodes, the show tackled the nature of consent and what is considered as sexual assault in 2017. They also dived headlong on America's often hypocritical enthusiasm for the military.

What timely topic will the visit to Grandma spark? And is this promotional image of the boys and Grandma with her head lolling to the side hinting at the Carmichaels possibly losing a family member in the upcoming episode?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jerrod teased that the show's third season could be its best one yet, adding that everything the characters talk about in each episode "feels honest to them." He also went on to say that the show's writers merely intend to reflect conversations that have already been happening in various settings across America.

"We don't write with the intention of offending, we write with the intention of exploring," Jerrod said.

"The Carmichael Show" season 3 episode 3 airs on Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.