'The Carmichael Show' Season 3 Spoilers: Episode on Gun Violence Pulled By NBC; Carmichaels to Celebrate Cynthia's Birthday on Next Installment

"The Carmichael Show" has made its mark for being a comedy show that does not shy away from controversial topics with episodes aimed at inspiring intellectual discussions mixed with a dose of laughter and wit.

However, an episode of the said show has recently been pulled off the air by NBC following the mass shootings in Virginia and San Francisco on Wednesday, June 14. Instead of the originally scheduled episode titled "Shoot Up-Able," the network instead showed one titled "Lesbian Wedding" in its place. While both seemed like promising episodes, "Shoot Up-Able" was deemed by the network to be a little too close to reality and was, therefore, bumped to a yet to be announced new schedule.

The episode in question features Jerrod Carmichael's fictional counterpart surviving a mass shooting and consequently dealing with the psychological trauma that comes afterward.

"He is still very much a victim," Carmichael said in an interview with Chelsea Handler, which was aired on the same day that the episode was pulled. "We are all victims. When something like this happens, we all suffer from fear," he added.

The interview, which was done after the shooting but before the final verdict on the episode was made, also showed Carmichael hoping that NBC would not take the "Shoot Up-Able" episode off air, saying that it would be a "disservice" for the viewers to do so.

"What it says is you don't think that America is smart enough to handle real dialogue. And something that reflects real family conversations," Carmichael said.

On a lighter note, the upcoming episode of "The Carmichael Show," simply titled "Cynthia's Birthday," will be all about celebrating the Carmichael matriarch Cynthia's (Loretta Devine) special day. However, a particular gift from Jerrod and his girlfriend Maxine (Amber Stevens West) causes Cynthia to react negatively, which consequently leads to a discussion about doing away with the set rules that dictate what is and is not acceptable when it comes to race.

"The Carmichael Show" season 3 episode 5 airs on Wednesday, June 21, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.