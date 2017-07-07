'The Carmichael Show' Season 3 Spoilers: Show Tackles Best Ways to Handle Life Stress in First of Final Six Episodes

Facebook/thecarmichaelshow Promotional banner for the third season of NBC’s family comedy series “The Carmichael Show.”

The critically acclaimed comedy series "The Carmichael Show" will no longer be returning for a fourth season. However, the series still has a few more thought-provoking episodes to share before it takes its final bow in August.

A statement released by 20th Century Fox Television presidents Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman recently revealed that the controversial comedy series will be ending its run this year. The company went on to praise series creator and star Jerrod Carmichael, executive producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, and rest of the series' "brilliant" and "devoted" cast and crew.

"It's a rarity that a comedy series tackles the social and political issues of the day in such a clever and hilariously funny way. This show was special, and we will miss it," the cancellation statement said.

The announcement reportedly came since the options on the cast were due to expire. Also, since NBC, like many of its fellow broadcast networks, would really rather focus more on owning its series, paying a license fee to 20th Century Fox to be able to air "The Carmichael Show" may no longer be a healthy choice.

There is also the fact that, although not entirely struggling, the show has only been able to draw a decent viewership averaging a steady 0.9 demo rating among adults 18–49 in live-plus-3 numbers. And although the socially-conscious series has been growing its audience after securing SVOD deals with both Netflix and Hulu, this seems to be not enough to sustain the series for another season.

On the other hand, the show must go on for as long as it still can in its final 13-episode run. And the upcoming eighth episode titled "Intervention" will be featuring a timely debate about how to best handle life stress. This said debate will be inspired by a fight between Jerrod's (Carmichael) brother, Bobby (Lil Rey Howery) and his wife, Nekeisha (Tiffany Haddish). The latter has apparently been drinking too much that it spurs the rest of the family to throw an intervention.

"The Carmichael Show" season 3 episode 8 airs on Wednesday, July 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.