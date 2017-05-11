'The Catch' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: More Twists and Turns May Eventually Lead to Tragedy in Season Finale

Every dramatic twist that has ever happened on the second season of "The Catch" are about to culminate into a more surprising conclusion as ABC's comedy-drama series hits its season 2 finale. Will estranged siblings Alice (Mireille Enos) and Tommy (T.R. Knight) ever find a common ground to reconcile on?

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode does not reveal much of what's about to go down in the upcoming episode simply titled "The Mockingbird." It just goes on to say that while Alice and Ben (Peter Krause) are forced to face their fasts, a betrayal they have not seen coming may end up changing everything. As to whether this change is for the better or for the worse is pretty much debatable.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Allan Heinberg described Tommy to be the kind of person who "wants to get away with as much as he possibly can."

Tommy's opposing goals of wanting to be a crime boss and wanting to make things right with his sister Alice may cause the latter to be suspicious of his actions. Is Tommy's end game really as bad as it seems now? Or will Alice be right in believing that hope is not yet lost for his brother to turn back around and do the right thing?

Meanwhile, the official trailer has also presented yet another problem that has to be dealt with when the finale rolls around. Since Felicity (Shivani Ghai) now has Margot's (Sonya Walger) daughter, Tessa (Philippa Coulthard), hostage, will her quest to take revenge on Rhys (John Simm) come to a tragic conclusion?

Heinberg teases that there may be more to the situation than meets the eye. While in the midst of executing her vengeful plans, Felicity will find herself caught in a confrontation with Mockingbird, who is also known as Tommy.

"All of these disparate storylines that have played out over the course of the season are all going to converge in the finale as Felicity, in trying to take down the family, finds herself vying for power opposite Tommy," Heinberg said.

The finale episode of "The Catch" season 2 airs on Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC. There is no official announcement yet regarding a third season renewal.