'The Catch' Season 2 Episode 6: Alice and Val Take a Trip Down Memory Lane in 'The Hard Drive'

Alice (Mireille Enos) has been losing the most important people in her life one after the other, but the next episode of "The Catch" should provide a change of pace as it focuses instead on how Alice met and bonded with her closest friend and business associate, Val (Rose Rollins).

YouTube/ABC Television Network A screenshot of Rhys (John Simm), Diaz (Gina Torres) and Ben (Peter Krause) in one of their undercover missions. Is their partnership about to end in the next episode of "The Catch"?

As it turns out, the two women, who presently run Anderson-Vaughan Investigations (AVI), haven't always been on good terms. The official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "The Hard Drive" provides a glimpse into Alice's past as a drug addict who got busted by none other than Val herself, who was then working for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The trailer features Alice seemingly briefing Danny (Jay Hayden) and Sophie (Elvy Yost) about her past, perhaps as a way to introduce the rest of their team to the cold case that brought her and Val together as partners. As to why they have decided to reexamine the said case is unknown, but it will definitely be bringing back a lot of memories from Alice's younger days.

Alice will also be having a little chat with Ben (Peter Krause) on the phone about his 15-year-old daughter with Margot (Sonya Walger). In one scene, Ben teases Alice she was probably no different from Tessa (Philippa Coulthard) when she was the same age, to which Alice quips that she may have been hormonal but was never homicidal like his daughter.

Aside from Tessa, Ben will also be facing a major threat when they are told that his and Rhys' (John Simm) undercover status may have been compromised in one of their previous missions. Will this be the end of the deal they have with Agent Diaz (Gina Torres) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)?

Meanwhile, Alice's brother, Tommy (T.R. Knight), was a no-show in the previous episode, but Knight recently teased his character's possible return in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Will he still be able to fix his relationship with his sister?

"He's going to have to work hard. I don't know, repairing that is going to be tricky, so I can say that. I shouldn't say anything else, though," Knight said.

"The Catch" season 2 episode 6 airs on Thursday, April 13 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.