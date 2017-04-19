'The Catch' Season 2 Spoilers: It's a Party With Uninvited Guests on Thursday, April 20

Birthday parties can be stressful affairs, and sometimes, even unspoken rivals have to work together just to keep a birthday celebration from falling apart at the seams. All these on top of Alice Vaughan (Mireille Enos) meeting someone from her unpleasant past. This next episode of "The Catch" airs on Thursday, April 20, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.

(Photo: Facebook/TheCatchABC)Promotional banner for ABC's mystery drama series "The Catch" featuring Alice Vaughan (Mirelle Enos) and Benjamin Jones (Peter Krause).

A person turning up outside Alice's place will have the private investigator reaching for a drink as the seventh episode of "The Catch" season 2 returns for another installment of the hit mystery comedy series. ABC and the production crew behind "The Catch" have revealed the title and the plot of the upcoming episode, and it's a party.

"The Birthday Party" will have Alice's ex-fiancé turning up at her doorstep, asking for her help. Will her current fiancé, Benjamin Jones (Peter Krause), have a problem with the two working together at an event? The couple certainly had a problem giving the same answers as her ex sits across from them.

Her ex-fiancé, not convinced about Ben's go-ahead, had to ask, "He's ok with us, working together?" to which Alice replied, "He doesn't have a say in the matter."

Meanwhile, Ben won't be left sitting this one out at home. He will be working with Margot Bishop (Sonya Walger), unwillingly perhaps, to keep a "sweet sixteen" party from turning into a disaster. Two jobs, two pairs — will these unwilling partners be able to work together?

Later, Ben calls up Alice to ask, "How was your day?" Alice replies "Pretty ... great!" Is this another love triangle in the making?

Watch the video below for a sneak peek preview of "The Catch" season 2 episode 7, "The Birthday Party," coming on Thursday, April 20. Stay tuned to "The Catch" to keep up with Alice's and Ben's stories every Thursday 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.