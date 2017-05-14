'The Catch' Season 3 News: Weak Viewership Numbers Led to Show's Cancellation

"The Catch" has gained a small following as the show wraps up its season 2. Unfortunately for its fans, the con-man drama series has just been axed by ABC. Weak viewership numbers have caught up with the show, and even its season 2 makeover was not enough to save it from cancellation.

Facebook/TheCatchABCA promotional image for ABC’s crime comedy series “The Catch” as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

A second season run for "The Catch" that was commissioned by ABC has just wrapped up last Thursday, May 11. Unfortunately, the show was not able to have a breakthrough in its second run, according to TV Line. Consistently mediocre viewer numbers, a small fraction of which was in the crucial 18 to 54 demographic, could have led its parent network ABC to discontinue the show — much to the disappoint of fans.

Even from the first season, "The Catch" already had a lot of catching up to do as it garnered a small 5.8 million viewer count in its series premiere, 1.2 million of which are in the coveted 18 to 54 demographic. An effort to repackage the show has been made for its season 2 run, ditching the serious tones of the first season for a more flirtatious and lighthearted serial chase between Alice Vaughan (Mireille Enos, from "The Killing") and her fiancé, Benjamin Jones (Peter Krause, from "Parenthood").

Industry insiders are already abuzz with rumors on which shows will be getting cut as the 2017–2018 television season rolls up this summer. "The Catch," along with "Imaginary Mary," "Secrets and Lies," and even the award-winning "American Crime" has been rumored to be on the chopping block for ABC's lineup, according to Variety.

This Thursday brought a lot of disappointment to fans of some ABC series as the network cleared their lineup with a rash of cancellations. For the returning series lineup alone, six shows have been canceled already, including "The Catch," "American Crime," "Dr. Ken," "Last Man Standing," "The Real O'Neals," and "Secret and Lies," as listed by Ad Week.