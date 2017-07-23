'The Challenge: Dirty 30' News: Members Talk About Their Dirtiest Moves

MTV brought back "The Challenge" for its 30th season and the cast members reveal their dirtiest moves in all of the show's run.

Facebook/MTVTheChallenge "The Challenge" returns for a dirty 30th season run.

MTV's "The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30" premiered last Monday, July 17, bringing back 30 alumni from "The Real World" and "Road Rules" to compete for $1 million over a series of the wildest challenges, Deadline reported. BMX rider T.J. Lavin is hosting the competition show which is set in South America.

Now that cast members of "The Challenge" have been reunited for the biggest season ever, they reveal their dirtiest move of all, as told to MTV.

Johnny Devenanzio aka Bananas said that he couldn't think of the dirtiest move has ever made on the show.

"Nothing really comes to mind, to be honest. I really can't think of anything I've done that has rubbed anyone the wrong way," Bananas said, which is something that viewers and cast members alike will find hard to believe.

Meanwhile, Jordan Wiseley said that his dirtiest move was losing a challenge on purpose so that Bananas would fall into elimination. It's no surprise that Jordan's dirtiest involves putting Bananas in danger of elimination since he is a six-time champion.

Whatever the dirtiest moves of the cast members of the MTV show may be, they still have a chance to top it during the 30th season run.

While some shared their dirtiest moves, the other cast members revealed what makes them dirty good for the show.

"Chicago" star Aneesa Ferriera shared that she's dirty in a way that she's "pretty d**n cunning." Similar to Aneesa's response, Britni Thorton said she has a dirty attitude of saying what she wants whenever she wants, regardless of how other people will feel.

"The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty" airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.