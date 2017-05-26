The Challenge of College for Christian Grads

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

High school graduation is upon us and, if statistics ring true, then a majority of teenagers who currently claim to be Christians will abandon their faith sometime after the tassel is turned. Some will turn on it and become atheists. Others will put it in a drawer for a later time down the road.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/4-super-effective-ways-to-help-graduating-seniors-keep-and-advance-their-faith-in-college-183897/

