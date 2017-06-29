'The Conjuring 3' Release Date, Cast News: James Wan, Screenwriter David Leslie Johnson Return for Another Sequel

A third film installment to "The Conjuring" horror film franchise has been confirmed, and has reportedly begun active development.

According to Deadline, New Line Cinema has tapped screenwriter David Leslie Johnson to write "The Conjuring 3," with filmmaker James Wan expected to be involved with the project in a different capacity from his previous role as director of "The Conjuring 1" and "The Conjuring 2."

Wan will reportedly return to the fold as one of the producers of the third "The Conjuring" movie through his Atomic Monster production company along with Peter Safran. However, the filmmaker is unlikely to sign on to helm the film project.

Johnson is not unheard of in the horror film community, having written the script for "The Conjuring 2," "Orphan" and the reboot of cult classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street." He is also not new to working with Wan and Safran, as he recently worked on the rewrite of the DC superhero movie "Aquaman" starring Jason Mamoa.

The third installment to the "Conjuring" film series still has no official logline, but like in the previous movies of the franchise, the upcoming film will be based on one of the real-life case files of paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

As for what fans can expect in "The Conjuring 3," Safran recently shared with Cinema Blend that the next chapter will not just be about the Warrens investigating another haunted house, saying:

"There are some [cases] that maybe aren't as well known, but they spent a fair bit of time researching and were part of [them]. Clearly we can't do another haunted house movie, right? We can't do another supernatural possession in a house, with a family in peril. Right? So, it's got to be something different than that, I think."

"The Conjuring 3" has no official release date yet. However, fans can expect the upcoming movie "Annabelle: Creation," a spinoff from the "Conjuring" franchise, to hit theaters on Aug. 11. This will be followed by another spinoff film, "The Nun," on July 13, 2018.