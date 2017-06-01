'The Conjuring 3' Release Date, Latest News: No More Haunted Houses, Vengeful Spirits in a Third Film

While the two previous installments of "The Conjuring" film franchise were not exactly box office hits, these were able to garner positive reviews from critics, which paved the way for a the possibility of a third movie.

Facebook/TheConjuringMovieA scene from the first "The Conjuring" film.

However, unlike the the first two films that featured Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, investigating haunted houses, the next one is going to have a different story, according to producer Peter Safran.

"There are some cases that maybe aren't as well known, but they spent a fair bit of time researching and were part of them," Safran told Cinema Blend.

"Clearly we can't do another haunted house movie, right? We can't do another supernatural possession in a house, with a family in peril. Right? So, it's got to be something different than that, I think."

While the idea of "The Conjuring 3" is there, it does not seem to be a sure thing yet. If it does push through, however, it will not just be about vengeful spirits haunting a random family the next time around.

According to Movie Pilot, this would be a good move since horror film sequels are often criticized for being repetitive. Going down a different path would help the franchise prevent its downfall.

In an interview with Collider last year, director James Wan admitted that his other commitments have prevented him from working on the next installment of "The Conjuring" and that he is open to handing over the directing to someone else, if needed.

He said, "Assuming we are lucky enough to have a third chapter, there are other filmmakers that I would love to sort of continue on the 'Conjuring' world, if we are lucky enough."

Wan is currently working on DC's "Aquaman," which stars Jason Momoa.

Meanwhile, a new spin-off titled "Annabelle: Creation" is set to hit theaters on Aug. 11. Next year, fans will have another spin-off to watch, which is titled "The Nun."