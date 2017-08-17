'The Conjuring' News: Film Was Originally Titled 'The Warren Files'

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Director of the movie James Wan (C) poses with cast members (from L to R) Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Lili Taylor and Ron Livingston at the premiere of "The Conjuring" at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2013.

The 2013 film "The Conjuring" is one of the most popular films ever made in the horror genre. Recently, filmmaker James Wan revealed that the film originally had a different title—"The Warren Files."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision, Wan said: "Very early on, I wanted to call the Conjuring films The Warren Files."

He then added: "And so that was going to be a more encompassing sort of umbrella name for this whole world. We didn't end up going with that title, obviously, but I guess that spirit has always sort of lingered around."

Although the filmmaker did not say how and why he ended up with "The Conjuring" title, "The Warren Files" would have been a fitting title for the 2013 film, which has since then spawned three more horror films.

After "The Conjuring," a hit sequel was made to expand the "Conjuring" narrative, which then led to "Annabelle," and now, "Annabelle: Creation." Next summer, the "Conjuring" franchise will expand yet again with "The Nun," which will center on the evil nun that was first introduced in "The Conjuring 2." So far, "The Conjuring" and the three films that followed have always led back to the Warrens, Ed and Lorraine, who were paranormal investigators.

During the interview, Wan also revealed his intent to keep the uniquely elegant and vintage cinematography of the original "Conjuring" movie in the upcoming installments. He said he wanted to maintain the "classical sort of old-school storytelling" he had successfully pulled off in the first "Conjuring" and "Annabelle" films.

"I want to make sure that all these films within the Conjuring world feel like they came from the same place. I don't want them feeling too disjointed from a visual standpoint," he said.

Currently, Wan is busy filming his upcoming DC film "Aquaman," starring Jason Momoa.