'The Conjuring' Spin-Off News: 'The Crooked Man' Currently in the Works

The "Conjuring" universe is expanding as another spin-off has been reported to be in the works.

Facebook/TheConjuringMovieA scene from "The Conjuring 2" film last year.

This time, the story will center on the Crooked Man, a creepy, slender character who made an appearance in "The Conjuring 2."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the character is said to be based on a nursery rhyme that went: "There was a crooked man, and he walked a crooked mile / He found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked stile / He bought a crooked cat, which caught a crooked mouse / And they all lived together in a little crooked house."

Mike Van Waes has been signed on to write the screenplay from a story by the creator of the horror franchise, James Wan. It will be co-produced by Wan and Peter Safran, but as of now, there is no word as to who is going to direct the film.

According to Slashfilm, although the Crooked Man looked like a CGI creation in "The Conjuring 2," he was actually played by a real actor named Javier Botet.

He reportedly has "extreme physicality," which helped him land the role in the film, as well as in other horror movies, like "Crimson Peak," "Mama," "The Mummy," and in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Stephen King's "IT."

However, it has yet to be announced if Botet will be reprsing his role in the spin-off.

This character will be the third to have its own movie, following Annabelle and the demon nun, who made her debut in "The Conjuring 2," and will be featured in a new spin-off movie next year.

While horror fans wait for "The Crooked Man," they will have "Annabelle: Creation" to entertain and frighten them when it opens in cinemas on Aug. 11.

After this, "The Nun" will come to theaters on July 13, 2018. It stars Demian Bichir, who plays a priest investigating the death of a nun, the Warren couple, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, and, of course, the demon nun.

As per Digital Spy, "The Crooked Man" will likely be released sometime in 2019.