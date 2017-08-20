'The Crew 2' Gameplay Features: Harley-Davidson Motorcycles to Be Added

(Photo: Ubisoft) A promotional image for "The Crew 2."

Harley-Davidson motorcycles will be cruising to the highly anticipated racing video game "The Crew 2" when it releases next year.

Ubisoft has partnered with one of the world's most popular motorcycle manufacturer to bring some of their iconic creations to the game.

First to be added in "The Crew 2" is the Harley-Davidson Iron 833, a motorcycle that Ubisoft touts as one boasting "bare-knuckle minimalism and garage-built style."

The official description reads:

The Iron 883 is a nimble urban machine that kicks asphalt. Additional models will be integrated over time for The Crew 2 players to pick up their favorite Harley-Davidson motorcycle and shine in a near limitless world built for motorsports. Celebrated as a historic American brand, Harley-Davidson motorcycles echo The Crew 2's vision to bring players the ultimate US motorsports spirit experience.

The rest of the motorcycles to be added to "The Crew 2" will be revealed in the months leading up to the game's much-awaited release.

Ubisoft and "The Crew 2" developer Ivory Tower Studios are confident that its partnership with Harley-Davidson will enrich the racing game with top-of-the-line motorcycles and will please fans with what they could offer.

Ivory Tower Studios managing director Ahmed Boukhelifa said that the collaboration was a match made in heaven as they shared "the same thirst for unrestrained exploration and the American passion for all things motorized that has inspired our vision for The Crew 2."

Harley-Davidson vice president of global marketing and brand Heather Malenshek is also glad about the partnership with the studio.

Harley-Davidson has a storied past of celebrating the American spirit, freedom and love of the open road, with the launch of The Crew 2, we hope to inspire more people, young and older, to engage in the sport of motorcycling.

"The Crew 2" will be out early 2018 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.