'The Crew 2' Preview: New Feature Transforms Cars into Planes, Speed Boats

Ubisoft's open-world racing game "The Crew" is getting a sequel and a major upgrade, with a new feature that enables players to transform their vehicles into another in just one click.

Facebook/TheCrewGameA promotional image for "The Crew 2"

While the first game was not particularly well-received by the gaming community, getting only a 6/10 rating on Steam and a 5/10 rating on GameSpot, Ubisoft is hoping to take it up a notch by adding a new exciting feature to "The Crew 2."

During the game's preview at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, it was shown that cars will soon be able to instantly transform into planes and speed boats, regardless of where it is running or how fast it is moving.

According to The Verge, it is quite similar to the character switching feature in Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto V," wherein players can jump from one place to another by simply selecting one of the three characters in the map.

In "The Crew 2," when players switch from one vehicle to another, the speed and orientation remain consistent, like when a car is transformed into a plane in the middle of a jump. However, when a plane is transformed into a boat mid-air, it will first free fall into the water before it continues speeding away.

Also, while "The Crew" only let players ride around in a car for hours, the sequel has added new elements to make the gameplay more exciting, like traveling through waterways and skies. As per PC World, the races in the sequel are also more dynamic, with cars being able to ramp up onto rooftops, which was not possible in the first installment.

Those who were able to test the game during the live demo found that driving has also improved, with a new system that makes different car models have different ways of handling.

"The Crew 2" will be released in early 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.