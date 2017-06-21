'The Crooked Man' News: 'The Conjuring' Spin-Off in Development

Crooked Man from "The Conjuring 2" is getting his own spin-off movie.

Facebook/The ConjuringShown is a scene from "The Conjuring 2" featuring the shadow of the Crooked Man.

According to an exclusive report of The Hollywood Reporter, "The Conjuring" franchise continues to expand as New Line Cinema is producing a movie lifted from a character featured in James Wan's "The Conjuring 2," Crooked Man.

It has been learned that although the story of "The Crooked Man" will still be written by Wan, as he is at the helm of "The Conjuring Universe," the script for the movie will be penned by Mike Van Waes.

The movie will be produced by Wan himself along with Peter Safran.

To the uninitiated, Crooked Man was featured in last year's "The Conjuring 2." However, the character has long been around as it is even featured in an English nursery rhyme that goes:

"There was a crooked man, and he walked a crooked mile,

He found a crooked sixpence against a crooked stile;

He bought a crooked cat which caught a crooked mouse,

And they all lived together in a little crooked house."

While it is apparent that the nursery rhyme reference of Crooked Man does not suggest of any horror, it goes without saying that the same thing cannot be expected from his soon-to-be movie incarnation. After all, it is a "The Conjuring" spin-off.

"The Crooked Man" is the fourth spin-off based on "The Conjuring." The first one was "Annabelle," which was released in 2014 and the second one is the upcoming "Annabelle: Creation," which is slated to arrive in theaters this Aug. 11.

Before "The Crooked Man," though, "The Nun," which is again based on "The Conjuring 2" will come to scare the movie-going public first. Among the many horror characters featured in "The Conjuring 2," the nun, later revealed as Valak (Bonnie Aarons), was one that made the most impact to the moviegoers.

"The Nun" is slated for a July 13, 2018 release, while "The Crooked Man's" showing date is yet to be announced.