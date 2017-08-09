'The Crooked Man' Updates: Movie in Early Process of Development, Will Be Sort of a Dark Fairytale, Says James Wan

Facebook/The Conjuring Shown is a scene from "The Conjuring 2" featuring the shadow of the Crooked Man.

After it was announced last June that "The Crooked Man" movie will be made, James Wan, director of "The Conjuring," has revealed that it is still in the early stages of development and will be a sort of a dark fairytale.

Warner Bros.' (via its sister company New Line Cinema) "Conjuring" universe is all set to expand. After the character Crooked Man was featured in "The Conjuring 2," it was announced that it will have its own spin-off and eponymous movie. In a recent interview, though, Wan revealed that the project is still in the early development process, but fans can rest assured that the movie will deliver an exciting story.

"What we want to do, with The Conjuring universe, is we want each of our little offshoots to have a very different flavor, right? So, for example, 'Annabelle' is the classic sort-of haunted doll subgenre. And with 'The Crooked Man,' I would love to push it more down somewhat of that dark fairytale, and more whimsical, subgenre. I love the idea that, within the Conjuring universe, each of our little movies all have their own flavor, so that way they don't feel like they're the same films," Wan told Entertainment Weekly recently.

As announced earlier, the script for "The Crooked Man" will be penned by Mike Van Waes based on the story of Wan, who helms the so-called "The Conjuring Universe." It will be the fourth spin-off movie based on the blockbuster horror "The Conjuring," with the 2014 "Annabelle" being the first, the upcoming "Annabelle: Creation" the second, and the likewise-announced "The Nun" being the third.

"Annabelle: Creation" is slated to arrive this week, while "The Nun" is scheduled to hit theaters on July 13, 2018.

A release date for "The Crooked Man" is yet to be announced, although the movie is suspected to arrive in 2019.