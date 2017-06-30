'The Crossing' Series Premiere News, Spoilers: Mystery That's 250 Years in the Making Starts to Unravel in Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller

About 250 years in the future, a war breaks out in America, driving hundreds of refugees to seek asylum in Port Canaan, Washington. Sounds simple enough, except that these refugees, for some reason, have managed to crossover from the future back to present day 2017 in the upcoming science fiction thriller series, "The Crossing."

Facebook/TheCrossingABCPromotional banner for the upcoming science fiction-thriller series "The Crossing," coming soon on ABC during the 2017-18 television season.

The day the refugees come to Port Canaan would have otherwise been an ordinary day, except that it isn't. When his deputy pulls Sheriff Miller (Steve Zahn) out of his yoga class, he thinks that he will only be dealing with one random body that has washed up on the shore of Thorn Beach.

"I thought no one went to Thorn Beach?" Sheriff Miller asks in the official trailer, to which his deputy replies, "Not this time of year."

YouTube/ABC Television Network

The body turns out to be that of a little girl, who, to the Sheriff's great relief, is actually still alive, and is also just one of the 500 refugees either swimming or floating up towards the shore. Out of this mysterious migration, only 47 people survived, claiming to have been running away from a war-torn America. And as it turns out, they are not the first and only ones to do so.

Moreover, some of the refugees have begun showing inhumane strength and invincibility, and a particular refugee even claims that the ones that should be feared have also already managed to cross over.

Created by Jay Beattie and Dan Dworkin, "The Crossing" brings together a local sheriff with a past, a federal agent with a mission, and a mother who only wants to be reunited with her missing refugee daughter. And as they work together towards trying to understand the events that led to the huge migration and the futuristic war that has allegedly caused it, they will eventually uncover a surprising conspiracy at its very core that threatens to change America forever.

The series is set to premiere midway into the 2017–18 television season on ABC.

It also stars Sandrine Holt, Natalie Martinez, Rick Gomez, Jay Karnes, Marcuis Harris, Simone Kessel, Kelly Missal, Rob Campbell, Grant Harvey, Bailey Skodje, Jon D'Leo, Luc Roderique, and Tommy Bastow.