'The Crown' News: Why Series Creator Does Not Want the Queen to See the Show

"The Crown" creator shared why he does not want The Queen to see the show.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix “The Crown” features Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.

Many people around the world love the show not only because of the actors but also for the characters they play. Claire Foy and Matt Smith have been playing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, respectively, so well. The story becomes richer as we see the young Elizabeth and Philip grow together on their journey throughout The Queen's reign. With its increasing popularity and upcoming season 2, many are wondering if The Queen herself or any members of the royal family have seen it. However, show creator Peter Morgan wishes they rather not.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "The Crown" creator shared a lot of information about the series. From his original plans to the upcoming seasons, he was not afraid to answer any questions at all.



When asked if the rumors that Queen Elizabeth II has seen the show are true or not, Morgan responded that he does not think so. "In my own heart of hearts, I sort of want to pretend that she hasn't watched, and I hope she never does because then I can say, 'I don't know,'" he said during the interview. He also added that he wants the royal family, especially The Queen, to have their privacy. This is because Morgan does not want to feel that he is making the show to get the Royal family's approval.

The question of The Queen having seen "The Crown" recently popped up as several news claim that she has indeed seen it. A royal source has shared that The Queen binged-watched the first season through the recommendation of her son, the Earl of Wessex, and his wife, the Countess. Aside from this, the source also said that they even arranged it for The Queen to see it on a Saturday night viewing at the Windsor Castle.

There is still no official news from the Buckingham Palace whether the rumors are true or not. However, if they are indeed true, this could only mean that "The Crown" is doing a terrific job.