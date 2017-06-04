'The Crown' Season 2 Air Date and Cast News: Claire Foy Can't Believe Queen Elizabeth Watches Her Netflix Show

Winning a Golden Globe award for Best TV Drama proves the success of "The Crown" on Netflix. But what makes it even more successful is that its main subject, Queen Elizabeth, reportedly watched and loved the show.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Claire Foy and Matt Smith play the royals Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown."

"The Crown" star Claire Foy, who plays the queen in her younger years, said she doesn't believe Queen Elizabeth has seen her series. Reports stated Queen Elizabeth spent Saturday nights watching the show's first season when it came out in November, upon the prodding of her son Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex.

Foy imagined it would be hard for Queen Elizabeth to see her life played out on television. "Seeing someone else act out your life, and act out your most painful moments of grief, or happiness, or fear, or triumph, I don't think would be a very enjoyable thing," the actress told Vanity Fair. "Which is why I doubt very much that she's watched it," she added.

Foy also told Nerdist there were plenty of sexually suggestive scenes from the first season that didn't make the final cut, perhaps because it would taint the image of the monarch as it was too risqué. In "The Crown" season 2, Foy admitted that some scenes disturbed her even more while they were filming.

"There are scenes I would never want to relive," she told moderator James Corden during Netflix's FYSee chat (via Variety). She and co-star Matt Smith, who plays the queen's husband Prince Philip, hinted the second season will tackle the royal's marriage struggles amid her commitment to the monarchy.

Nevertheless, there's one royal who publicly admitted she loved watching "The Crown." Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, said she thought the show was beautifully done, as per The Times. "You feel very proud to watch it," she said.

"The Crown" season 2 has no slated release date for now. Netflix released the first season in November last year and it's expected that the second season will follow one year after.