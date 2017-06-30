'The Crown' Season 2 Air Date, News, Updates: Could Netflix Show Sweep the 2017 Emmy Drama Series Category?

"The Crown" received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics when the first season launched in November 2016. With the Emmy nominations announcement looming, will the Netflix show dominate and sweep the awards?

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix "The Crown" from Netflix is a strong awards contender at the Emmys.

"The Crown," which is a dramatization of Queen Elizabeth II's life, won major awards at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild early this year. Hence, expectations are high on its Emmy chances, with many speculating that the show and its actors will be strong contenders in the drama category.

Awards analyst Zach Laws told Paste Magazine that Emmy voters will likely favor "The Crown" because Netflix had a strong Emmy campaign. But there's still a small chance it could be overlooked because the show is still new and still establishing its popularity.

There's been a strong buzz around John Lithgow's chances of nabbing the Best Supporting Actor plum for his strong portrayal of Winston Churchill in "The Crown." But a recent prediction from awards experts revealed Lithgow's win might not yet be a done deal.

"This was one of the performances of the year on a show that they put in for Best New Program and Best Drama Series, but he was not even nominated [at the TCA]," Chris Beachum of Gold Derby said. "He also didn't win at the Globes."

The Emmy nominations will be announced on July 13. The awards show will culminate on Sept. 17.

Meanwhile, "The Crown" season 2 has wrapped up filming but Netflix has yet to confirm its air date. Viewers assume the new season will drop at the same time as last year.

"The Crown" season 2 will feature new faces like Michael C. Hall and Jodi Balfour. They will play President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy.

Viewer favorite Lithgow, however, won't be back for the second season. "The Crown" stars Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth) and Matt Smith (Prince Philip) also said season 2 will be their last appearance.