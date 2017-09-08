'The Crown' Season 2 Cast News: Who Replaces Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth?

Claire Foy on "The Crown" won't be Queen Elizabeth for long. The actress will be replaced by someone a bit older after the second season airs on Netflix this December.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Claire Foy will reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth one last time on "The Crown" season 2.

Foy told Town & Country that she's in "massive denial" about leaving "The Crown" after season 2. This plan, however, was set in place long before the show started and her reign, so to speak, finished when filming for the second season wrapped up in August.

"I don't feel like it's over," the 33-year-old actress said. "I'm waiting for it to hit me at some point that this stage of my life is finished, but it hasn't happened yet."

The next two seasons of "The Crown" will take place from 1965 to 1985. Queen Elizabeth was in her 40's to 60's during this period so season 5 and 6 will cover 1985 through the new millennium and another round of cast replacements will take place.

Aside from Foy, Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret) will also be replaced.

The producers and Netflix have not yet announced Foy's replacement but names like Gillian Anderson, Rachel Weisz, Helena Bonham Carter and Emily Watson have cropped up on the fans' list. "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan also hinted via The Hollywood Reporter that he would like to work with Cate Blanchett. It remains to be seen whether this is for the show or for a different project.

Meanwhile, Foy is still relishing her last few moments as Queen Elizabeth on "The Crown" at press events for the upcoming launch of season 2. She's also up for an Emmy award this September for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in season 1.

Reports have it that Foy has big chances of winning the Best Actress plum and her toughest competition is Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale").

"The Crown" season 2 on Netflix will launch on Friday, Dec. 2, at 3:00 a.m. EST. The show will have 10 episodes.