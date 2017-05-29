'The Crown' Season 2 News: Plot to Focus on Marriage Issues; Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly a Fan of Netflix Series

Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) and Prince Philip's (Matt Smith) struggles as a married couple will be explored in "The Crown" season 2.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflixPromotional banner for the Netflix original biographical drama series “The Crown” featuring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.

On Wednesday evening, Netflix kicked off its month-long Emmy campaign with a panel discussion led by James Corden. The late-night TV show host was joined by Foy and Smith, who talked about what fans can expect from "The Crown" when it returns this year.

"This is a story of a marriage very much in the second series, and how they navigate that," Foy told reporters. "They've been together for ten years, they've had two children and it's about going and assessing the situation. It's not going to be a rose-tinted view of marriage."

Aside from marital issues, series creator Peter Morgan recently hinted that season 2 will delve deeper into Philip's backstory. Smith backed Morgan's statement during the panel by saying the story will reveal a tragic side of the prince's past. He further teased that Prince Philip's difficult journey as a child will "shock" some viewers.

"It wasn't easy, he didn't have an easy life," the actor added.

Meanwhile, a new report claims Queen Elizabeth II is a fan of the Netflix drama about her life. Citing a "senior royal source," U.K. tabloid Sunday Express revealed that Her Majesty has already watched all 10 episodes of the show. Her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, reportedly urged her to watch the program.

It was reported that the couple makes regular trips to Windsor to visit the Queen. They dine together in front of the television where they watch "The Crown." Although the Queen found some events in the story as "too heavily dramatised," the source said "she really liked it."

"The Crown" season 2 is expected to premiere November 2017 on Netflix.