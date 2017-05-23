'The Crown' season 2 news: Victoria Hamilton shares teasers for new season; Royal family member reacts to Netflix drama

Victoria Hamilton has shared new details about Netflix's acclaimed drama "The Crown," which returns for its second season this year.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflixPromotional banner for the Netflix original biographical drama series “The Crown” featuring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.

Hamilton, who plays the Queen Mother, was walking the BAFTA awards red carpet last week when she was asked about "The Crown." Even though she did not give away major plot spoilers, Hamilton did share a few hints at what fans can expect from the popular series.

"It's as rich and as detailed and as extraordinary as series one was," she revealed, adding, "It's moving into the '60s, so it's very much about that very modern encroaching world and the world that is the establishment of 'The Crown.'"

The actress further said the story will delve deeper into the lives of other Royal Family members. "It's wonderful. I can't wait for people to see it," Hamilton added.

Released in late 2016, "The Crown" surprised everyone after gaining critical acclaim and becoming a breakout hit for the streaming service. A member of the real-life Royal Family has recently shared her thoughts on the program, and it seems like a thumbs-up for the rookie biographical drama.

One of the Queen's granddaughters, Princess Eugenie, said she is a viewer of the show and she is "proud" to see it on the small screen. She also complimented the show's "wonderful" music and beautiful scenes.

According to PEOPLE, the palace has remained silent on whether the Queen has seen the program. However, insiders told the media outlet that members of her inner circle have viewed it during private screenings.

Season 2 picks up exactly right where the first season left off and will cover the years between 1955 and 1964. The show will focus on England's fight against an illegal war in Egypt and Prime Minister Harold Macmillan's (Anton Lesser) resignation following a public controversy.

"The Crown" season 2 is expected to premiere in November 2017 on Netflix.