'The Crown' Season 2 Plot News, Air Date: Actors Preview Difficult Season Ahead

Fans are looking forward to the second season of Netflix's "The Crown," but they may have to prepare themselves for what lies ahead, as the Royal Family goes through change.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix'The Crown' season 2 will premiere in late 2017.

Season 2 will span events from 1956 to 1964, which means fans will see the Royal Family adjust with the roaring '60s.

"It's very much about the outside world encroaching on the royal family and how they're all coping with it and about change and about how you cope with change," Claire Foy, who portrays Queen Elizabeth, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Foy also explained that the upcoming season will continue to delve deeper into Elizabeth's marriage to Philip. However, it is not going to be all rainbows and butterflies.

"It's not going to be a rose-tinted view of marriage," she previewed.

Moreover, as previously reported, season 2 will explore more of Philip's past. Matt Smith, who plays Philip, teased that the events of his character's childhood "will shock some people." The actor also previewed how the new decade will affect the Royal Family.

"There's an edge to the dynamic between them. We're entering the sixties and the world is changing around them in quite significant ways," he said. "Like always with the royal family, they're having to adapt but they're having to do it away from the public."

Smith also said at a panel discussion (via Variety) moderated by James Corden of "The Late Late Show" that the new season will be more dangerous. Foy teased this further and added that "there are scenes I would never want to relive" from season 2.

Morgan previously hinted that Philip's many alleged affairs will be depicted in the highly anticipated season. Philip has been linked to British actress Pat Kirkwood and television personality Katie Boyle, among others, but the claims have never been verified.

"The Crown" season 2 will be released later this year on Netflix.