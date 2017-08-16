'The Crown' Season 2 Plot News: Creator Peter Morgan Needs Help in Ending the Series

"The Crown" creator Peter Morgan is looking ahead and preparing for what's next in the highly nominated Netflix series. But he is going to need some help from other writers if the show must end after six seasons.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in "The Crown" season 2 on Netflix.

Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter that after writing the first and second seasons of "The Crown" entirely on his own, he will have to find collaborators in doing the succeeding seasons. Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos expressed that "The Crown" will deliver six seasons ahead of the show's debut last year.

"I would want to find some help moving forward just so I'm still standing," Morgan quipped.

"The Crown" has a research team, though, that discusses details about the British monarchy and politics with historians. The staff also looks into old newspaper clippings, fiction and non-fiction books, and anecdotes at the British Library. The show always needs to fact check whatever information they pitch to Morgan so that the series remains authentic.

"There will be an awful lot of people looking for that level of detail, it was incredibly important we got it right," script editor Edward Hemming told Time.

"The Crown" season 2 will take place from 1956 to 1964. By this decade, Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) and Prince Philip (Matt Smith) have expanded their royal duties. They also have two additional family members with the birth of Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

But as the queen's responsibilities get bigger the problems also escalate.

"It's a torrent coming at them, and they don't know how to cope," Foy teased on what viewers can expect with the show's return on Netflix, as per Los Angeles Times.

"The Crown" season 2 will also mark the last season for Foy and Smith who will be replaced by older actors beginning season 3. Foy, however, doesn't resent this as it was the plan from the beginning.

Her contribution to the show also made "The Crown" a success. If anything, Foy is nothing but thankful for being a part of it.

Morgan might have hinted on his choices on who would play the older versions of the royals. He mentioned in the THR interview that he would like to work with Oscar winner Cate Blanchett ("Thor: Ragnarok") and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston ("Breaking Bad").

"The Crown" season 2 will begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 8 at 3 a.m. EDT.