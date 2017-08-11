'The Crown' Season 2: Premiere Date and First-Look Trailer Revealed

(Photo: Facebook/TheCrownNetflix) Claire Foy and Matt Smith play the royals Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown."

"The Crown" is airing a bit later than expected, as confirmed by the first-look trailer for season 2.

Since its release in 2016, fans have been fascinated with the show that turned Queen Elizabeth II's early years into an engaging family drama. The first installment wowed viewers with its excellent cinematic shots, superb performances and impressive art direction, which means season 2 is expected to up the ante.

Netflix released a 90-second trailer on Thursday and it gives fans a glimpse of Elizabeth's (Claire Foy) struggles in the next season. The queen appears to be having issues with finding the right balance between her personal needs and her responsibility to the public.

"I've learnt more about humiliation in the past few weeks than I hoped I would in a lifetime," she says in the teaser.

It is worth noting that Elizabeth will not only be dealing with personal issues throughout the season. She also appears frustrated with the fact that she has had three prime ministers in a decade and "not one has lasted the course."

"The Crown" previously made headlines for being one of Netflix's most expensive shows ever. The streaming giant is believed to have spent over $100 million to produce one season of the 10-episode program.

Last year, lead star Foy revealed that she will not be joining the show for its third season because there will be a reshuffle in the cast. They will be replaced by older actors, who no longer need so much prosthetics to look their character's age.

"Well, after two seasons, that's it. I'm gone. They're getting rid of all of us," Foy explained. "I don't how they're planning on doing it, but they're such an incredible bunch of directors and producers that it's gonna be different and exciting. It'll be original."

"The Crown" season 2 premieres Friday, Dec. 8, on Netflix.