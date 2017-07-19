'The Crown' Season 2 Spoilers: Claire Foy Hints at 'Completely Different' Show

"The Crown" will take an entirely different route for the upcoming season 2.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Claire Foy and Matt Smith play the royals Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown."

Lead star Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, recently received an Emmy nomination for the Netflix series. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, she said she felt "very, very honored" with the recognition. The actress also gave hints about the second season of her hit drama airing later this year.

"It was amazing," Foy shared, referring to her time shooting the next installment. "It was completely different, like a completely different show in a way. The direction the show has gone in is very different and the period of time is moving on, so it does feel very different."

Filming for season 2 has already concluded and it will focus on the monarch's reign from 1957 to 1964. New cast members include Jodi Balfour as Jackie Kennedy and Michael C. Hall as Jack Kennedy.

According to Foy, working with Hall and Balfour was a fun experience and they got along with each other right away. As for the plot, viewers will have a closer look at Philip (Matt Smith) and Elizabeth's marriage when the series returns. Major changes in the royal family can be expected as well since they are on their way to transitioning to the modern monarchy.

All eyes are now on "The Crown" after the program received 13 Emmy nominations last week. The series also got its most important nomination to date: Outstanding Drama Series.

Since the show won big at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes, many fans are expecting it to garner more recognitions from yet another famous award-giving body. Fans can show support for their favorite TV series by tuning in to the Emmy Awards Show on Sept. 17 on CBS.

"The Crown" season 2 premieres this fall on Netflix.