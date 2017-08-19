'The Crown' Season 2 Spoilers: Margaret Will Experience 'Love and Pain,' According to Peter Morgan

(Photo: Facebook/TheCrownNetflix) "The Crown" season 2 will be released on Dec. 8.

Princess Margaret's (Vanessa Kirby) heartbreak continues when "The Crown" returns for season 2.

Season 1 saw Margaret fall in love with Captain Peter Townsend. They had planned on getting married, but Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) did not sign off on their union because he was divorced. Margaret was devastated because the decision was made by her own sister.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, series creator Peter Morgan said Margaret will go through a lot in the coming season. "Vanessa explodes this season," the British playwright shared. "We always knew she was a great actress, but she explodes," he continued.

Morgan also teased that Margaret will find happiness in season 2, but it will come with a huge price. "She finds love and pain. I promise you, it's properly painful," he added, repeating the words "Properly painful."

"The Crown's" biographical nature makes it easier for fans to guess what happens next. In real life, Margaret's heartbreak ended with happiness when she went on to marry photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones. She accepted his marriage proposal reportedly not long after she discovered that Townsend also found a new woman in his life.

Earlier this month, a new teaser for season 2 revealed Prince Philip's new look. The royal, who had a clean-shaven look for season 1, is now sporting a full beard. One scene shows Elizabeth smiling as she views a home video of her husband.

The next installment is expected to center on the queen's rocky married life as she struggles to do everything she can to protect the British monarchy. Additionally, it will touch on Philip's younger life before he married Elizabeth.

Matthew Goode has been previously confirmed to join the show's upcoming season as Armstrong-Jones. "Dexter" star Michael C. Hall will take on the role of President John F. Kennedy, opposite Jodi Balfour as Jackie Kennedy.

All episodes of "The Crown" season 2 will premiere on Friday, Dec. 8, on Netflix.