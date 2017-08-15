'The Cuckoo's Calling' Teaser, Spoilers: 'Harry Potter' Author JK Rowling's New TV Show Debuts This August [PHOTO, VIDEO]

Famed "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has a new TV show debuting on Sunday, Aug. 27, on BBC. Called "The Cuckoo's Calling," the series is based on the books that she published under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Reuters/Carlo Allegri JK Rowling's Cormoran Strike book series will finally be screened on television starring Tom Burke.

"The Cuckoo's Calling" features Tom Burke as a former soldier turned private investigator Cormoran Strike. He and his assistant, Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger), solve different London crimes.

The premise of the show might seem comparable to "Sherlock" but executive producer Ruth Kenley-Letts disagrees.

"He's not like Sherlock — blessed with the ability to see everything," Kenly-Letts told The Guardian. "He's a bit broke, and his leg sometimes really hurts but he doesn't moan about it. Instead he works really hard and gets on with his job."

The Strike series is here. #TheCuckoosCalling. Based on a novel by @jk_rowling, writing as Robert Galbraith. Starts Sunday 27th August. 9pm. pic.twitter.com/4GtpVzpBRw — BBC One (@BBCOne) August 10, 2017

Rowling released "The Cuckoo's Calling" in 2013. It was followed up by "Silkworm" and "Career of Evil," while a fourth book is in the works. BBC will continue adapting the Cormoran Strike series for television for as long as Rowling keeps publishing a story.

"The Cuckoo's Calling" will air as a three-part series, which will be immediately be followed up by a two-part offering of "Silkworm." The third book's adaptation will air sometime in January 2018.

Details of the show's airing in the United States has not yet been confirmed. Viewers looking forward to watching the detective drama can check with HBO for the schedules as the cable network the holds the rights for U.S. distribution.

Writer Ben Richards adapted the books for television. Rowling remained involved in the show by giving notes to Richards' scripts. He said Rowling was open to the some of the changes made from the books to fit the storytelling for television.