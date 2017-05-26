'The Culling' News: Game Arriving to Xbox One Preview on June 2

The brutal battle royale-style game "The Culling" has been announced to arrive exclusively to the Xbox One Preview on June 2.

The Culling Official"The Culling" is a game inspired by "The Hunger Games," "Battle Royale," and "Running Man" movies.

"The Culling" is a game that pits players against one another, in order to survive death in a brutal game show. The players (who assume the role of the game show contestants) are given 25 minutes to scavenge, hunt, trap, and kill each other. Obviously, the game requires players to kill in order not to be killed.

According to the game's developer, Xaviant, "The Culling" imbibes the spirit of the "battle royale" experience as featured in the movies "The Hunger Games," "Battle Royale," and "The Running Man." The players are given a good array of weapons they can use from the arsenal, be it sledgehammer, sub machineguns, poison gas grenades, steel punji sticks, dynamite, or chainsaw.

"The Culling" involves an up-close and personal action. The moment the game show contestants lock their eyes on their opponents and stare at each other, the quest for survival begins, knowing that one cannot make it alive. Once a player's character is dead, it is out for good as the game does not allow the characters to re-spawn.

However, in order to increase one's chances of survival, the game will come with Duos mode wherein players can work as a pair ala Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) in "The Hunger Games" movies.

"The Culling" was released on PC last year and is still in Early Access on Steam. While the game is slated to arrive for Xbox One Preview next week, its version for the said console is still far from completion. According to reports, Xaviant will be monitoring the players' feedback once the game arrives for preview and will be making tweaks and adjustments based on the comments made on the upcoming game.