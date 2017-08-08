The CW Four-Way Superhero Crossover Details

Apart from the upcoming seasons of the DC-CW superhero shows, fans have something else to look forward to in the fall. The network is gearing up for a two-night four-series crossover.

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl The four-way crossover will kick-start on Nov. 27 with "Supergirl."

"Supergirl," "Arrow," "The Flash," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" are the shows involved in the crossover.

It will start with an episode from "Supergirl," which will air on Nov. 27, Monday, followed by a segment from "Arrow." Instead of its regular schedule on Thursdays, for the crossover special, the series will be broadcasted on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The succeeding episodes will hit small screens on Nov. 28, Tuesday, with "The Flash" and "DC's Legend of Tomorrow." The concluding episodes will air on the said shows' regular timeslot.

"Last year's crossover was our most successful week I believe in CW's history," CW boss Mark Pedowitz told Entertainment Weekly. "We felt that in this particular case, we already had Flash and Legends paired. It would be better and tighter in terms of storytelling to make it like a two-night, two-hour miniseries. We thought this was a tight, concise way of doing it. Next year, we may go back to four nights."

Although the plot details of the crossover are being kept secret, Pedowitz did say that "romance is in the air." According to him, fans can expect to see big life events happening in those two nights. Could it be a wedding? Perhaps. As of now, all we know is that many life events for different characters will take place within those four crossover episodes. This time, the four-way crossover will even be more emotional than last year's invasion.

In terms of its development, Pedowitz, along with executive producer Greg Berlanti, shared that viewers should expect to see big episodic productions.

"Supergirl" returns on Oct. 9, Monday, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Brand-new seasons of "The Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" will be back on Oct. 10, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. "Arrow" will return on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Oct. 12.