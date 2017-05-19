'The Dark Crystal' Prequel Release Date: Netflix Announces New Series

Netflix has announced on Thursday, May 18, that the streaming service company will be the home of a prequel series to the Jim Henson Company's groundbreaking 1982 feature film classic, "The Dark Crystal."

(Photo: Facebook/Dark Crystal)A promotional photo of Jim Henson's "The Dark Crystal."

According to a report by ComingSoon.Net, the 10-episode fantasy adventure series will take place several years before the events of the original film. The series will be filmed in the United Kingdom, and will feature an ensemble cast of fantastical and state-of the-art creatures created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop and Brian Froud, the classic film's conceptual designer.

Titled "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," the upcoming Netflix show will bring fans back to the world of Thra with an all-new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they embark on an epic journey in the hopes of igniting the fires of rebellion and saving their world.

"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by the Jim Henson Company, with Louis' vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects," Cindy Holland, VP Original Content at Netflix said, according to Deadline. "I can't wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life."

Feature film director Louis Leterrier of "Now You See Me" and "The Incredible Hulk" will direct and also serve as executive producer. The Netflix original series will be produced by The Jim Henson Company and will be executive produced by Leterrier, Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford. Rita Peruggi, a known longtime Henson collaborator, will also be a part of the project as producer, with Blanca Lista enlisted as co-executive producer.

Writing for the upcoming prequel series will be led by co-executive producers Jeffrey Addis and Will Matthews, and Javier Grillo-Marxuach.

"Netflix has a deep respect for my father's original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in The Dark Crystal story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world," Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company, said.