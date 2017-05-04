'The Dark Tower' News, Release Date: Two Character Posters Featuring The Gunslinger and Man in Black Released; Trailer Arrives

Two new teasers for Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" as well as a trailer have been released. The teasers came in the form of character posters showing Idris Elba as The Gunslinger and Matthew McConaughey as the villainous Man in Black.

Reuters/ Lucas JacksonIdris Elba plays as the Gunslinger in "The Dark Tower."

In the first poster, Roland Deschain, aka The Gunslinger, is shown wielding his trademark six shooters. On the other hand, the second poster shows the Man in Black and his villainous nature. Both posters also offer a few shots of certain objects that might be familiar to the readers of the original book series.

After King dropped the two posters for the upcoming film, it was also confirmed that the official trailer would follow. The trailer was released on May 3 and it gives fans scenes of the two characters in action. The footage introduces in brief The Gunslinger and Man in Black, with the former referencing his famous "I do not kill with my gun" creed from the original "The Dark Tower" book on which the movie is based.

Earlier this 2017, King unveiled the first poster for the film which bore the message "Pilgrim, there are other worlds than these. Come with us on the adventure."

"The Dark Tower" has spent years in pre-production. When the film was first announced, it drew the attention of directors such as Ron Howard and J.J. Abrams. However, it was Danish filmmaker and screenwriter Nikolaj Arcel who got the directorial chair.

The upcoming film is loosely based on Stephen King's novel series which the author wrote between 1982 and 2004, as well as the 2012 book "The Wind Through the Keyhole," which was the subsequent sequel of "The Dark Tower" novel series.

Recently, the release date of "The Dark Tower" was pushed back to Aug. 4. Sony's upcoming film titled "The Emoji Movie" is said to be the reason for the delay.