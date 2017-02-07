'The Dark Tower' Release Date, News: Fans Are Still Waiting for Trailer to Arrive

It seems the trend nowadays is for critically acclaimed novels to have a movie adaptation. With that observation, another novel-based film is coming within the year, which is Stephen King's "The Dark Tower."

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Idris Elba plays the Gunslinger in "The Dark Tower."

The film sits in the science/fantasy/horror genre that follows the tale of Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), also known as the Gunslinger. He is on a quest to reach the fabled Dark Tower before the infamous Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) does in order to save his dying world. If the Man in Black reaches it first, he gains absolute power and dominion on infinite worlds.

Since it was announced to be in production, there has been little to no information as to what's already happening to the movie. Without anything to go around, fans are getting impatient and wondering when a trailer or even a poster is coming, just to sate the hunger for information.

The last solid proof that the film is alive and well is a movie image tweeted by Jordan Maison, editor-in-chief of Cinelinx. It shows the Gunslinger and the Man in Black staring each other down, as if there is going to be a huge battle any moment.

New #TheDarkTower movie image! Can't wait to see this one. Hopefully trailer is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/mB7Yvf1o74 — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) December 8, 2016

Other than that, a leaked, unfinished video turned up last October 2016, which could have been the trailer for the movie. Initially it must have been slated to appear in Entertainment Weekly's PopFest, but instead got passed around online. It has since been removed as per request of the studio.

If there is anything that is for certain, it is that the film is going to be unique in a way that it's not entirely an adaptation, but a sequel to the Dark Tower novels. Nikolaj Arcel told Entertainment Weekly that it visualizes a different take to the saga. "It has a lot of the same elements, a lot of the same characters, but it is a different journey," Arcel explained.

"The Dark Tower" arrives in cinemas on July 28, 2017.