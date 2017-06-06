'The Dark Tower' Release Date News: Sony Launches 3 New TV Spots

Three TV spots for Nikolaj Arcel's much-awaited adaptation of Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" have made it to the internet. Some scenes are reminiscent of the novels, while others are new additions to the story.

Facebook/TheDarkTower/ "The Dark Tower" stars Idris Elba as the gunslinger Roland

The commercial spots are actually just snippets from the trailer of "The Dark Tower" that was released a while back. Nevertheless, they paint a picture of the vast landscape that the story covers as well as the adventures that the gunslinger will have to tackle.

Fans of the novels might be familiar with a few of the scenes that were shared in the clips, for instance, the Gunslinger's mantra — "I do not aim with my hand, I aim with my eye. I do not shoot with my hand, I shoot with my mind. I do not kill with my gun, I kill with my heart." In the books, the mantra appears to be more detailed as it details the gunslinger's thoughts between sentences. Even so, the film appears to have utilized the original quote.

Unlike King's novels, the film adaptation will have a better ending for Roland. "The Dark Tower" will portray an alternate ending, wherein the gunslinger chooses a different path in his journey.

King first wrote about Roland and his adventure when he was still in college. He eventually wrote and published five short stories in the '70s and the early '80s. And it was in 1982 when King came out with a single novel, covering all five short stories. He named it "The Gunslinger." That was the start of a popular series that has spanned over three decades. King published seven more books in the series after "The Gunslinger."

Idris Elba portrays the gunslinger named Rolland, while Matthew McConaughey plays the Man in Black.

"The Dark Tower" premieres on Aug. 4.

