'The Dark Tower' Release Date, Plot News: The Gunslinger Saves Jake in New International Trailer

The new international trailer for Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" features the Gunslinger showing off his supernatural aiming ability. The clip focuses on an action-packed scene where Idris Elba, who portrays the Gunslinger, takes a seemingly impossible shot in order to save Jake.

Previously, the first trailer for the upcoming movie adaptation of the epic apocalyptic fantasy Western series focused on the other elements of the film, particularly Tom Taylor's character, Jake Chambers. In the video, fans caught a glimpse of his visions of a different world where a lofty tower was the only way to protect the planet Earth from impending destruction.

In the new trailer, however, the spotlight is on the Gunslinger. The clip revolved around Elba's character and his unparalleled sharp-shooting skills, as well as how he uses this special ability in tracking down the major adversary in the film, Matthew McConaughey's Man in Black.

The most recent trailer emphasizes both action and destruction as it featured a scene that puts the Gunslinger in a difficult position—he must be able to make an impossible shot in order to ensure Jake's safety. By the looks of the scene, he cannot afford to miss as that would certainly lead to Jake's death.

Just like the previous trailer, the new trailer also offers a spectacular take on King's famous novel. Both trailers offer a clear peek at the film's plot and its characters. Based on the trailers, however, it looks like fans should not expect the upcoming film to be completely faithful to the original novel series since it is going to be darker and visually-driven.

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, "The Dark Tower" was written by "A Beautiful Mind's" Akiva Goldsman, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2's" Jeff Pinkner and "The Duchess'" Anders Thomas Jensen.

The film is set to hit U.S. theaters on Aug. 4.