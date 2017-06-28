'The Dark Tower' Trailer Released, Movie to Hit Theaters on Aug. 4

"The Dark Tower" is coming later this year, and Sony Pictures has released a teaser video for the upcoming Stephen King novel adaptation.

Facebook/TheDarkTower"The Dark Tower" stars Idris Elba as the gunslinger Roland, as shown in the cover photo of the movie's official Facebook page.

The new video features the cast starring in the film, as well as a short segment where Stephen King himself talks about the story behind "The Dark Tower." The short feature also shows off a few flashy action scenes from the upcoming movie, mostly showing the Gunslinger as played by Idris Elba, as reported by GameSpot.

Some parts of the behind the scenes segment of the trailer introduce the character played by Elba and explains a bit of the background behind his character called the Gunslinger.

Matthew McConaughey also shows up in the video, as he talks about his role as the antagonist called The Man in Black. He notes how the conflict between the Gunslinger and his character eventually plays off against one of the themes of the movie, the inevitability of death.

"You can't stop what's coming," McConaughey stated in the interview. "Death always wins," he added.

The upcoming movie also features Tom Taylor as Jake, as well as Katheryn Winnick of "Vikings" and Jackie Earle Haley from "Watchmen." Dennis Haysbert and Abbey Lee, both from "Mad Max: Fury Road," have their roles as well.

A TV series spinoff for "The Dark Tower" movie was being considered, as reported by TV Guide. While an agreement is yet to be reached, Ron Howard, the producer for the movie, agreed that it could be a show with a lot of potential.

"Creatively, it could work very well, hand in hand with what we'd like the movies to be," Howard explained.

"The Dark Tower" is slated to come to theaters everywhere on Aug. 4, after a reschedule that moved its release from February to late summer this year. The video below shows a teaser trailer for the upcoming movie called "The Legacy of the Gunslinger."