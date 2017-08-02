'The Dark Tower' TV Series: How Will It Connect to the Matthew McConaughey–Idris Elba Movie?

"The Dark Tower," which stars Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba, will premiere in U.S. theaters on Friday, Aug. 4. While the film went into production, the development of the TV series also took place.

Facebook/TheDarkTower "The Dark Tower," which debuts in theaters Aug. 4, stars Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba

Both productions on the big and small screen will supposedly tie together. But how will the connection take place and will Matthew McConaughey (Man in Black) and Idris Elba (Roland Deschain) also star in the TV show?

Director Nikolaj Arcel is behind both movie and TV show. He told IndieWire that he was involved in writing the first two episodes of the series while working on the feature film.

Arcel revealed that the movie will be a standalone story and an introduction to the franchise of "The Dark Tower," which is based on the novels written by Stephen King. The TV show will delve into the past and will closely follow the book's first novel, "The Gunslinger," and fourth novel, "Wizard and Glass."

"The Dark Tower" screenwriter Akiva Goldman confirmed that Elba will also be on the show.

"The movie is Roland Deschain the gunslinger, the show is his origin story," Goldman told Deadline back in July.

There is no word, however, on whether or not McConaughey will also be in the series. His character, while the story's villain, could be written out or written differently since the Man in Black assumes different names or faces in the books.

There is also no confirmation on when and where the TV show will air. For now, the people behind "The Dark Tower" franchise have to focus on promoting the film.

"The Dark Tower" is about a young boy who discovers a place called the Mid-World. Deschain protects the tower from various creatures and a sorcerer known as the Man in Black. The story takes different genres such as fantasy, Western and suspense.

"The Dark Tower" was a project that took almost a decade to finally make its screen debut. Originally, "Lost" creators Carlton Cuse and J.J. Abrams were behind the movie's development in 2007 but they optioned the film rights in 2009.

From there, Ron Howard took over the movie's development until 2015. Russel Crowe, Liam Neeson and Aaron Paul were supposed to star in Howard's production.

But by 2015, the project once again underwent a shakeup with Arcel finally tasked to direct. The casting of Elba and McConaughey was confirmed in mid-2016.