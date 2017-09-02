'The Darkside Detective' Reviews Roundup: Humor Makes the Game a Standout on Steam

Facebook/darksidedetective 'The Darkside Detective' is currently available on Steam.

"The Darkside Detective," a game released on Steam earlier this year, has attracted a lot of positive attention due to its humor and wit.

In its review, Videogamer concluded that the game had a promising concept and a tightly packed story. The cases were good, and the humor of the game stood out the most. However, the publication warned that its flavor of comedy might not go over well with everyone.

"A smart series of puzzling occult cases, The Darkside Detective has a very distinct sense of humour that you'll either love or hate," Videogamer's Alice Bell wrote.

"The Darkside Detective" was also well-received over at IGN, where the publication's Chloi Rad recommended the game to those who liked "Thimbleweed Park" and "The Last Door." Though the reviewer admitted that the game did not present a lot of challenging puzzles, its "style, wit and personality" definitely makes it a good buy.

"It has the charm of an old-school adventure game, but it's lighter on the overcomplicated problem-solving," Rad wrote.

Another review written by GameSpew's Richard Seagrave praised the overall mix of elements that took place in "The Darkside Detective." The standout factor that made the game so special for Seagrave was, again, its humor.

"All of the components – the humour, the horror, the puzzles, and the characters – of The Darkside Detective add up to create one of the most entertaining and rewarding point and click games I've ever played," he wrote.

In "The Darkside Detective," players take control of the pixelated Francis McQueen, who investigates the strange and sometimes supernatural cases that he gets assigned. The indie game was both developed and published by Spooky Doorway. It is currently available on Steam, where the soundtrack is also sold separately. On the other hand, players can buy the Spooky Sounds Edition, which includes both the game and the soundtrack. User reviews on Steam are "very positive" overall.