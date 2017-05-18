'The Day After' latest news: Coconut Games unveils first trailer for upcoming survival game

Developer Coconut Games has released the firs trailer for the upcoming open-world game "The Day After."

Facebook/coconutgamesPromotional image for the upcoming survival game "The Day After."

The 37-second teaser mainly highlights the game's narratives. Aside from showcasing the various locations that can be explored, the sneak peek briefly touches on the title's darkly humorous theme. Viewers are given a first look at the zombie-like enemies, as well as the protagonist Noah's struggles as he tries to stay away from them. One point in the preview even shows Noah pointing a gun at one of the menacing creatures.

Set in the North American town of Grayfox Hill, "The Day After" follows an ordinary citizen named Noah, who must navigate his way around the area while dealing with different obstacles. Since it is a story-driven game, the player's decisions influence the overall storyline.

Grayfox Hill is a town that is struggling with the effect of bankruptcy, so most of the locations are abandoned. What makes the game more challenging is the fact that the small town is placed under a full quarantine because of a virus that turns humans into strong and bloodthirsty hunters.

Game Rant notes that the infected townsfolk are also called outbursters. They undergo different stages of infestation and the virus itself can adapt to repetitive strikes. This means players will need to make their attacks more diversified to have a bigger chance of surviving the game's events.

In addition, Coconut Games promises players that actions made to survive will eventually have consequences. As they progress through the story, players must think of long-term effects before making their next move. Other features in the game include a co-operative game mode and a player-versus-player mode.

"The Day After" will be available for PC via Steam Early Access at the end of summer, with a planned console launch sometime after. Players can check out more details in the game's official website.