'The Defenders' News, Release Date: Marvel Debuts New Black and White Poster

Marvel's highly anticipated series, "The Defenders," is coming soon, and fans were recently treated to a new poster starring the four heroes.

Facebook/defenders'The Defenders' premieres on Aug. 18 on Netflix.

Coming together to become a team, "The Defenders" will feature Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). All four heroes have their own respective Netflix series. The new poster, which is in black and white, was released by Marvel.

"This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together," the Netflix description of the series states (via TVLine).

An official trailer was released by Netflix earlier this year. It opened with Jessica Jones being held by the police for questioning when suddenly Matthew Murdoch (aka Daredevil) entered the room and introduced himself as her attorney.

The next few scenes showed Luke Cage meeting Danny Rand (Iron Fist) for the first time when he pulled him off another person in an alley. Danny attempted to attack, but Luke was unscathed. When they introduced themselves to each other, Luke was obviously confused by who Danny is.

The trailer also teased of a war happening in New York, brought on by Sigourney Weaver's villainous character, who was featured.

"You four," Scott Glenn's Stick said in a voiceover. "The devil of Hell's Kitchen, the smarta-- detective, the righteous ex-con and the kid with the glowing fist."

"The war for New York is here. So get your s--- together," he continued as he appeared in front of the four heroes, who stand up in surprise.

The trailer featured a lot of action coming for fans, including some great shots of the four heroes fighting bad guys side by side.

Carrie-Ann Moss, Elodie Yung and Deborah Ann Woll also star.

