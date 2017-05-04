'The Defenders' Plot Rumors: Is Elektra a Victim or Villain?

Matt (Charlie Cox) will reunite with Elektra (Elodie Yung), but she will not be the same girl he used to love in "The Defenders."

Facebook/defendersElektra is alive in "The Defenders."

The finale of the second season of "Daredevil" saw a heartbreaking scene, where Elektra sacrificed herself to save Matt. Nobu (Peter Shinkoda) tried to bring her to the Hand to transform her to a villain named Black Sky. Elektra died in the arms of Matt, promising him that it would not be the end for them.

True enough, the teaser released for the new Netflix series shows the Hand doing something with her tomb. Inside is Elektra's preserved body, sheathed in a red dress.

According to TV Guide, it is a certainty that Elektra is alive. Yung more or less confirmed it when she tweeted the video with the caption, "Did you get your beauty sleep Elektra?" The only question left for the viewers is whether she will be a villain like Nobu or not.

Since she was resurrected by the Hand, Elektra may have been turned to do the villain's bidding. This will pose as a huge problem because this means she and Matt will find each other on different sides in battle.

In last year's interview with Vanity Fair, Yung talked about her character's tendency to walk a fine line between good and evil. Inherently, Elektra has always been a violent person. Her personality mellows whenever she is with Matt. Her love for him keeps the darkness away, but it has always been there, simmering below the surface. If her reawakening messes with her head and personality, it looks like Elektra will definitely become a villain.

"I didn't want her just to be this badass ninja, this badass killer. She fights this bond and this love she has for Matthew and that's her weakness. She's a woman torn between two poles of her personality. She's also capable of love and she's capable of good and she's always torn between these two poles. And that's the Elektra I tried to portray, one that's always in the grey. She is a tortured soul," Yung said.

Marvel's "The Defenders" will premiere on Aug. 18 on Netflix.