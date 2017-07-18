'The Defenders' Premiere, Spoilers: Why Sigourney Weaver's Character Is Not a Villain; The Punisher to Be Featured in Miniseries?

Sigourney Weaver has claimed that her character on "The Defenders" is not a villain. Meanwhile, Jon Bernthal might be part of the upcoming Marvel series as The Punisher.

Facebook/defenders A promotional image for "The Defenders."

"The Defenders," a Marvel series debuting on Netflix next month, features Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) uniting to save New York City from harm.

Weaver, who has been tapped to play the big bad Alexandra on the series, recently revealed that her character is an "adversary" rather than a villain.

The "Alien" actress said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that tagging her character as a villain brands her as heartless and cruel, which Weaver finds "completely meaningless" in trying to understand who Alexandra really is.

Showrunner Marco Ramirez added that Alexandra is a "survivor" whose intentions are also to protect the world. However, her world view might be a little too extreme for the Defenders to let that happen.

"She's about self-preservation, and self-preservation at all costs... As such, I think she's seen a lot of beauty in humanity and in the world, but there are certain things that to her are expendable, and that's a really dangerous worldview," Ramirez explained.

Ramirez added that Weaver's Alexandra will find the Defenders intimidating because she has never faced any opponent like them.

"I think she's actually really charmed by it, and weirdly, because they're unlike anybody she's ever faced off against before, it's intimidating to her," the showrunner said.

Meanwhile, Bernthal's The Punisher might be featured on Netflix's "The Defenders."

Bleeding Cool reported Bernthal's name was among the list of cast members who will be attending "The Defenders" panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 that will begin this Thursday, July 20.

There are speculations that Bernthal will only be on the panel to promote his debut series. However, there has been little news about "The Punisher."

"The Defenders" will debut on Aug. 18 on Netflix.