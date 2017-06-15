'The Defenders' Release Date, News: The Defenders Team Up with S.H.I.E.L.D. in Latest Superhero Photo Shoot

The members of two Marvel-based superhero teams has just assembled together for an Emmy-focused photo shoot for Marvel Entertainment.

Facebook/defendersPromotional banner for the upcoming Netflix original series “The Defenders” streaming on Friday, Aug. 8.

Under the lenses of professional photographer Kremer Johnson, fans' hopes of seeing Coulson's team hanging out with the ragtag crew from New York has finally been realized. While there is still no official announcement of any potential crossover between the two Marvel-based shows, the new series of photos uploaded by Johnson should be enough to satisfy the fans — for now.

The collection features both individual and group shots set in a classic New York City backdrop. One such example is a shot of the allied teams sitting on a steel beam seemingly high up in the sky. This particular photograph features the average Joe alter egos of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter). Sitting among the heroes is Marvel TV head, Jeph Loeb cradling a "Daredevil" lunchbox.

Although it has been confirmed that "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the Marvel-based Netflix original series featuring the four core Defenders are all part of the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), these superheroes have not yet met each other in person.

Aside from the occasional mentions and allusions to each other's works, the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents and the newly formed crew of the Defenders are yet to cross paths. However, fans are hoping that by coming together for this photo shoot, though the S.H.I.E.L.D. seems under-represented, a bond may be formed among the actors that can eventually inspire talks for a potential crossover in the future.

All episodes of "Marvel's The Defenders" debuts on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 18. The series will reportedly pit the newly formed four-man team against a mysterious villain known as Alexandra, which will be played by veteran actress Sigourney Weaver.