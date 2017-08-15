'The Defenders' Review: The One Marvel Series That No One Should Miss

Facebook/defenders Upcoming Netflix original series, “Marvel’s The Defenders,”

Marvel has been involved in a whirlwind of activity in the past few months, after the unprecedented success of "Daredevil," which starred Charlie Cox," and "Jessica Jones," which featured Krysten Ritter." Nearing its release date, "The Defenders" have been warmly met by critics and it has done nothing but keep the hype up for the merry band of heroes teaming up together to save the world.

As cliché as that may have sounded, "The Defenders" is a smaller, more close-knit team than the high-profile "Avengers." Featuring Daredevil from his own Netflix original, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand's Iron Fist (Finn Jones). There is also the occasional appearance of nurse Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), who was first seen in "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage." All in all, the team is ready to take over the Marvel world and fans are nothing but thrilled to have them.

According to a review by Entertainment Weekly, "The Defenders" is only eight episodes long, but fans should not let that deter them from giving their love to the Netflix original series as it has just proven that sometimes, less is more. Considering Netflix's Marvel typically goes for 13 episodes, it seems that the showrunners have been learning a few lessons and "The Defenders" is the output of their hard work. It does not hesitate to show the heroes in all their flaws, while at the same time draw them in enough to make them lovable.

Meanwhile, Den of Geek also points out the fact that amazingly, "The Defenders" did not feel rushed at all as it goes through every scheme and fight scene with great care and detail. It is definitely not a series to miss for Marvel fans. Although the series may not have been perfect, especially in terms of the dialogue, "The Defenders" is still capable of flooring their fans.

"The Defenders" is set to be released on Aug. 18 on Netflix.