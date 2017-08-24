'The Defenders' Season 2 Renewed or Canceled: Producer Explains The Punisher's Absence; Will Frank Castle Join Next Season?

Marvel's "The Defenders" launched on Netflix last week and fans now wonder if the show will receive a renewal or a cancellation. Viewers also wonder on the status of The Punisher who was missing from the debut of the series. Will he be in "The Defenders" season 2?

Facebook/Defenders Marvel's "The Defenders" on Netflix was missing one character — The Punisher.

"The Defenders" executive producer Marco Ramirez told The Hollywood Reporter that they received endless questions about the character's participation in the ensemble. Since the show's announcement in 2015, fans expected that "The Defenders" would also include Jon Bernthal, who plays Frank Castle/The Punisher.

Alas, when the series finally premiered on Netflix, no Bernthal appeared in "The Defenders'" eight-episode run. Ramirez explained that the actor couldn't do the show because he was also filming his solo series, "The Punisher."

"It all came down to availability and stuff like that," Ramirez confirmed.

Filming schedules have cleared up for both shows since then but the executive producer still can't say if Bernthal will be in "The Defenders" season 2. At this point, Netflix and Marvel have not discussed a follow-up season.

Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb told the press during San Diego Comic-Con last June that "The Defenders" might be a one-season deal.

"We haven't really gotten to that place. I don't know that there will be a 'Defenders 2,'" Loeb said.

Netflix and Marvel, however, released the first official teaser to "The Punisher" as a post-credit offering of "The Defenders." Only, Netflix did not detail when the show will premiere on the streaming site as the teaser did not include an air date.

Meanwhile, "The Defenders" is supposed to launch the second phase of the Marvel's world on Netflix as Finn Jones who plays Iron Fist confirmed.

"Let's just say there are certain events that happen at the end of 'The Defenders' which are going to rock everyone's world," the actor revealed. "So people aren't going to be the same after the end of 'The Defenders.'"

All episodes of "The Defenders" are currently available on Netflix. "The Punisher," on the other hand, is expected to launch before 2017 ends.