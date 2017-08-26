'The Defenders' Spin-Off Rumors: Does Elodie Yung Want a Solo Show for Elektra?

One of the supporting cast members on "The Defenders" thinks her character's story isn't done. Elodie Yung, who plays Elektra in the Marvel series on Netflix, believes that a spin-off could likely spring from the show.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Yung said that has unfinished business following her resurrection as the antagonist on "The Defenders." She also refused to accept that Elektra's storyline ended the way it did in the series.

"I really like Elektra. It just feels unfinished," Yung said. "I don't know what's next for her yet — or if it's the end."

"It would be interesting to explore that again, especially after what just happened," the actress added.

Yung, however, has no clue on Marvel's plans for the character despite rumors of a spin-off. Among the show's supporting cast, fans want an Elektra solo story based on a poll that Variety conducted. The studio, however, remains mum on whether or not it will pursue the project.

Marvel brought Elektra to Netflix in the second season of "Daredevil." She was introduced as Matt Murdoch's (Charlie Cox) former girlfriend who led a secret life as Elektra and who became Daredevil's part-nemesis and part-ally.

Elektra died on "Daredevil" season 2 and fans thought that she wouldn't be part of Marvel's TV world anymore. But then, Marvel added her character to the cast of "The Defenders." The show features an ensemble of superheroes in Marvel's TV world on Netflix: Daredevil, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

Meanwhile, fans have been confused about the timeline of the Marvel shows and how they tie together especially since "The Defenders" features flashbacks from the four lead characters' earlier lives.

Ideally, the sequence for binge-watching should begin with "Daredevil" season 1 (2015), "Jessica Jones" season 1 (2015), "Daredevil" season 2 (2016), and then the first seasons of "Luke Cage" (2016) and "Iron Fist" (2017).

Viewers should cap their binge-watch with "The Defenders" after watching all four solo shows. Netflix released all eight episodes of the series last Aug. 18.