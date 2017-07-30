'The Defenders' Spoilers: Elektra to Return Alive

Facebook/Marvel's Daredevil After dying in "Daredevil" season 2, Elektra will return alive in "The Defenders."

While some thought that Elektra (Elodie Yung) died in the season 2 finale of "Daredevil," it has been revealed that the character is returning alive in the upcoming premiere season of "The Defenders."

To recall, the long-released season 2 finale of "Daredevil" revealed that the evil Hand dug Elektra's body from the cemetery where Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Stick (Scott Glenn) just buried her. As Hand placed the female superhero's body in a stone coffin that was well-guarded during the entire season 2 of "Daredevil," many suspect that Elektra may have been resurrected and will return for "Daredevil" season 3.

"We know that Elektra is the Black Sky. And we know that the Black Sky is a very powerful tool for the Hand. And we know that the Hand is up to no damn good. The clues can be found in the canon and in the comics, but we do hope that our viewers feel that we're not done telling this story just yet," Doug Petrie, "Daredevil" showrunner, told The Hollywood Reporter last year as he hinted the return of Elektra in the then yet-to-be-confirmed season 3 of the Marvel TV series.

At the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), it was confirmed that "Daredevil" is, indeed, returning for a season 3 run. However, even before "Daredevil" season 3 happens, it has been revealed that Elektra will already return from the grave in "The Defenders." According to reports, though, the Okinawan sai-wielding superhero will have an amnesia, and will be exploited by Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver) for repulsive purposes.

"Basically, Elektra doesn't remember who she is, and she's trained by Alexandra to be some sort of weapon. And, I guess the question for my character is how much of the Elektra that we know remains," Yung said during the panel of "The Defenders" at the SDCC.

"The Defenders" premieres on Netflix this Aug. 18 and will feature Cox's Daredevil joining forces with other Marvel superheroes, such as Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Luke Cage, (Mike Colter), and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter).

Netflix has yet to attach an official release date for "Daredevil" season 3.