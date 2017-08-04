'The Defenders' Spoilers: Luke Cage, Iron Fist's Dealings to Start on Wrong Foot

Facebook/Defenders Marvel's "The Defenders" arrives on Netflix this August 18.

While Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) usually have a friendly relationship in the Marvel comic books, the same thing cannot be said about the dealings of the two in the upcoming live-action version of "The Defenders," in the beginning, at least.

After a successful run of their respective individual series on Netflix, Luke Cage and Iron Fist are joining forces in the upcoming "The Defenders," which will also include Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). While the Netflix will bind the said Marvel superheroes together as a team to defend the oppressed, it has been revealed that things will start rough between Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

At last month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Colter suggested that while his Luke Cage character understands his role to take care of the community and neighborhood, the same thing can be expected from Jones' character. Hence, when their paths finally cross upon the formation of The Defenders, it will be inevitable for them to clash at first.

"That's what's nice when we first meet up, 'cause we have these two conflicting ideologies and not only in the way we tackle our situation but also in where we come from. And it is interesting when we first get together that there is a tension of conflict between us. And we do have to work out our issues for us to then eventually, maybe, team up and work together," Colter revealed.

It goes without saying that Luke Cage and Iron Fist will eventually settle their personal differences in "The Defenders" as they join Daredevil and Jessica Jones to battle a new villain played by Sigourney Weaver. According to the reviews of those who have been privileged to see the first few episodes of the series in advance, "The Defenders" did a good job of gradually bringing back all the four characters together for the greater good.

All episodes of "The Defenders" will be released on Netflix this Aug. 18.